Byrne, State Conservative Party’s Agenda Hurts Everyone

Kevin Byrne is running on the Conservative Party line. You should know their agenda.

The New York State Conservative Party wants to reduce the rights of teachers, police and other government workers with a new version of the Taylor Law. Another anti-labor objective is to place limits on wage increases for workers, not to exceed 2 percent.

If you’re in a union or support unions beware. The state Conservative Party wants to make New York a right-to-work state. This is another step toward ending unions and all forms of collective bargaining. And if all this anti-union posturing isn’t enough, they also want to repeal the Triborough Amendment. This would allow employers to change existing contract terms arbitrarily.

Additionally, the Conservative Party wants to repeal the legislation that raises the minimum wage. In other words, they are against raising the $15-an-hour minimum wage.

As Byrne garners the Conservative Party’s support, they plan to reduce business taxes and taxes on the wealthiest.

Basically, the Conservative Party is in favor of big business and stifles opportunities for working families. They even want to repeal paid family leave, which places a burden on nearly every family.

But the Conservative Party doesn’t just stop with taking workers back to pre-labor organization and legislation. They also want to continue Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce regulations on the environment and safety – leading to worker and consumer risk like we’re experiencing with the handling of the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as less oversight of our food and drug supply.

Here’s one more: The Conservative Party of New York State is in favor of hydraulic fracturing – “hydrofracking” – and in prolonging the use of fossil fuels. They do not believe in the effects of climate change. They are the chorus singing the Trump playbook.

This partial list of the Conservative Party objectives is reactionary and will set us back 50 years. If you don’t support these radical and extremist positions, then vote for Stephanie Keegan for state Assembly in the 94th District.

William Stoiber

Yorktown