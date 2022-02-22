Byrne Receives GOP Backing in Bid for County Executive

State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne picked up what likely could be the golden ticket to becoming the next Putnam County Executive when he received the endorsement of the Republican Committee last week.

By a margin of 148 to 76 in Mahopac on Feb. 16, Byrne outlasted Legislator Carl Albano for the nomination. Albano reportedly will decide this week if he will seek a Republican primary on June 28.

Byrne was nominated by Southeast district leader and former Assemblyman Will Stephens, Jr., who praised Byrne as a “remarkable leader who has demonstrated a proven ability to work with people and accomplish real results for the people of Putnam County.” The nomination was seconded by long-time Carmel district leader and former county GOP First Vice Chairman Jack Hufnagel, who highlighted Kevin’s dedication, commitment, and integrity.

“Those following this process closely know that my team and I had to work very hard to merit this crucial endorsement,” Byrne stated. “We did what Putnam Republicans always do: keep the faith and reach out, every day, to make the case to our friends and neighbors. We’ve been rewarded with their trust and support, for which I’m extremely grateful.”

“Now I’m honored to move forward with all my fellow Republicans to win the votes and confidence of everyone in Putnam County, no matter their party, as a leader determined to keep this beautiful place, the place I’ve called home my entire life, the best for living, working, and raising a family–today, and for the future,” Byrne added.

A lifelong resident of Putnam who currently resides in Mahopac, Byrne is serving his third term in the Assembly. Prior to being elected, Byrne worked in healthcare administration for New York’s largest private multi-specialty medical group. He also served as a regional director for the American Heart Association and deputy district director to former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth.

Byrne’s nomination was not a slam dunk as Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who is term-limited, endorsed Albano, as did Republican Chairman Tony Scannapieco, who penned a critical letter to district leaders trying to persuade them to choose Albano.

The Democratic Party has yet to find a candidate for the office Odell has held since 2011.