Byrne Offers Summer Reading Challenge to Area Students

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne celebrated the start of his 2019 New York State Assembly Summer Reading Challenge with a visit to Reed Memorial Library in Carmel on Tuesday, June 25. Byrne also visited the Putnam Valley Free Library on Thursday, June 27 to continue promoting the challenge throughout the district. The program is designed to maintain students’ academic mindset throughout the summer months and prepare them for the upcoming school year. Students who complete the summer reading program receive a special Excellence in Reading Certificate.

Byrne’s kickoff celebration offered students the chance to learn more about how they can participate in the Summer Reading Challenge, as well as discuss the importance of reading during the summer months.

This is the third year Assemblyman Byrne has hosted the Summer Reading Challenge. Each of the last two years, between twenty to thirty students have completed the challenge. To celebrate their accomplishment, Assemblyman Byrne has rewarded their efforts with a pizza party and recognition ceremony.

“I’m happy to kick off our 2019 Summer Reading Challenge alongside students at the Reed Memorial and Putnam Valley Libraries, and I look forward to another year of enthusiastic participation from our local students,” Byrne said. “The summer is a wonderful time for students to relax and enjoy the outdoors, but it’s also a great opportunity to go on adventures and stimulate your mind through reading.”

For more information on how to participate in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge and how to get a brochure, please call Assemblyman Byrne’s office at (845) 278-2923.