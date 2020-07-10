Byrne Endorsed by Log Cabin Republicans; Discusses LGBTQ Issues

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne has received the endorsement of the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative group that works to make the GOP more inclusive, especially on issues impacting gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual people.

The group’s state chairman made the announcement last month, noting the Republican assemblyman’s past work in co-sponsoring legislation to ban “conversion therapy” in New York State.

“Throughout his time in public office, Byrne has demonstrated time and time again his willingness to serve all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” the state chairman, Ashton Theodore Randle, stated in a press release. “He has shown that he is a man of integrity and principle who has worked to ensure greater equality for all.”

Randle has not yet responded to a question about the group’s legislative priories in New York but Byrne, in an email interview, did say he’s “working with colleagues across the aisle and still getting into the details on some other proposals.” While Byrne did not specify legislation he might be advocating around LGBTQ issues, he stressed how the organization’s mission stretches beyond to other topics.

“While they are very supportive of LGBTQ issues, they are also much more than that,” Byrne said. “In addition to equality issues, many of their members care about taxes, creating jobs, being pro-life and protecting their constitutional right to defend themselves and those they love, not in that particular order.”

Byrne, elected to his second two-year term in 2018, faces a Democratic opponent, Stephanie Keegan, in this November’s 94th Assembly District election.

“It may mean a great deal to him, but I strongly feel, given past endorsements they have made, that this is an organization that is willing to endorse pretty much any candidate,” the Somers resident and former educator said. “They did, after all, endorse Trump. In regards to LGBTQ legislation, I am determined to listen to the community to learn more about what it is that they’d like to see done legislatively.”

In 2016, the local leadership of the Log Cabin Republicans endorsed Trump but the national organization remained neutral. In the current campaign cycle, both the local and the national organizations have endorsed Trump’s reelection bid despite the president facing intense criticism from other LGBTQ groups over his record on related issues.

“We are excited to support Kevin and believe he has a great record for the community,” Randle said.

“Log Cabin Republican NY continues to support the President and the campaign as he has highlighted key issues impacting the LGBT community,” he also said. “Trump has prioritized efforts to end HIV/AIDS, decriminalize homosexuality around the world, and continues to appoint members of the LGBT community to high levels in the Administration. President Trump and Assemblyman Byrne’s support of the LGBT community, exemplify the values of our GOP big tent party.”

Byrne, for his part, said how he was the only Republican state legislator to co-sponsor and vote in favor of the legislation last year to ban “the medically debunked and abusive practice of conversion ‘therapy.'” In 2019 he also voted in favor of legislation that updated marriage equality laws to ensure that marriage of same-sex and different sex-couples are treated equally in all respects under state law and supported strengthening the state’s anti-discrimination human rights laws. But he stressed how hate can’t be legislated away.

“I don’t expect hate and prejudice to simply disappear because a few laws were passed,” Byrne said. “To me, the laws are more about ensuring equal protection and access to justice. Addressing hate and prejudice is something many of us must still tackle together as a community by doing more to respect, listen to, and treat one another better.”

As for Keegan, she said it’s a sad commentary “that we even have to discuss legislation to equalize the rights of people simply because of their orientation.”

“But because legislative protections are clearly necessary to guarantee accountability, I will do anything and everything I can to accomplish what the community feels is most important,” she said.

Byrne, in the interview, said the Log Cabin Republicans did not explicitly ask him to support any LGBTQ legislation as part of the endorsement.

“I will continue to speak with all stakeholders and will review any future proposals individually,” he said.