Byram Hills High School Shutters for Two Weeks Following COVID-19 Exposure

Byram Hills High School will remain on remote instruction for the next two weeks after district officials cited nearly 150 students and staff members are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools Jen Lamia said in a letter to the community on Sunday that the high school will continue remote learning until Nov. 12, noting eight positive coronavirus cases reported in the building. The news comes after the school closed last week after two individuals tested positive for the virus.

Lamia said the two initial cases were linked to a social gathering that took place outside of school. She added the newly reported cases appear to be linked to the others the district was tracking.

Due to the exposure, 128 students and 20 staff members from the high school are now in quarantine, with their quarantine completed on either Nov. 9, 10 or 11, depending on the date of last exposure to a positive individual, Lamia said.

“It is not possible to run our BHHS programs in-person with so many staff members quarantined, so we will remain on remote instruction,” Lamia said. “During a time when we have individuals quarantining at the high school and one cohort at Wampus, and with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Westchester, it is important that all school community members are kept informed.”

Classes will resume in-person for the L-Z cohort on Nov.12th. Those who need essential materials from the high school should contact their assistant principal via email, Lamia said.

Wampus Elementary School also has 30 students and six staff members in quarantine, with a positive case within the building also connected to the cases at the high school. However, Wampus will remain open for in-person learning.

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.