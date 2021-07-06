Butterfly Fair Scheduled for This Saturday in Hawthorne

Join the Pleasantville Garden Club for the presentation of an amazing butterfly garden at Bradhurst Park in Hawthorne this Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department and the garden club are celebrating this joint effort to help educate families on ways to develop home gardens that will attract, feed and support butterflies.

Did you know that over 80 percent of all flowering plants need pollination to set fruit and that butterflies are major pollinators? Flower nectar is the food for adult butterflies, and by flying from flower to flower sipping nectar, pollination occurs.

Meet experts who will explain the lifecycle of butterflies including which plants are best for them to rest, lay eggs and eat as larva. Tour the garden itself and discover many yard-enhancing flowers and plants that will provide nectar for their flight.

Children will be entertained by many hands-on activities including crafts, games, the chance to pot a plant to take home and also have their face or hand painted. All these activities are there to enjoy while learning about gardening, butterflies, pollinators, healthy yards and healthy families.

Gardening is an outdoor activity that can be enjoyed by the entire family, and a butterfly garden is a beautiful addition to your property while offering nutrition for bees, birds and especially butterflies, as well as helping to support the progression of food and herbs for your family.

This event is free and registration is not mandatory. But the first 50 families who RSVP will have a chance to win a patio pollinator planter.

To register, contact Danielle at dfairweather@mtpleasantny.com or call 914-742-2363. Bradhurst Park is located at 63 Bradhurst Ave. in Hawthorne.