Business of the Week: Kiddsmiles Pediatric Dentistry, White Plains

Long Island resident Dr. Michele Kaider does not have fond memories as dental patient from childhood through the age of 18.

Kaider recalled last week that as youth she had poor dental experiences, but that changed when she was the patient of a new dentist when she was 18. He had a “gentle way” of dealing with her, Kaider said. She was so impressed with her new dentist’s manner and skills that Kaider said he determined her career choice. “I wanted to go into dentistry,” she recalled.

Not only is Kaider a dentist, she is the owner of the seven locations of Kiddsmiles Pediatric Dentistry. She opened her first location in North Babylon in 2006 and opened an office in White Plains in 2016. Family members told her there was a need for a Kiddsmiles in the White Plains area, Kaider said, adding she would like to open a second office in the area in the future.

On the Kiddsmiles Web site Kaider stated that she has “vowed to make it so all my patients receive quality care by a fun and warm dentist who cares about their fears and their emotions.”

Kiddsmiles offers a variety of services for youths up to about the age of 18, including examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, dental sealants, cavity fillings and tooth extractions. Kaider said children can have their “first cavity at the age of one.”

Kiddsmiles also provides sedation for some patients so they can sleep through their dental procedures, Kaider said. For example, if a child requires several cavities filled it may be difficult for them to sit still for a prolonged period to complete all the necessary work, she said.

Kaider said parents should supervise their children’s tooth brushing once they have their first tooth. If a child does not regularly brush they could get several cavities even at an early age, she said.

Though children may fear coming to the dentist, Kaider said Kiddsmiles focuses on making her patients comfortable. One of the most gratifying aspects of her work is when children actually like coming to see their dentist and ask their parents when their next appointment is scheduled for, Kaider said.

The White Plains office of Kiddsmiles Pediatric Dentistry is located at 180 East Post Rd. For more information call 914-946-5437or visit https://kiddsmiles.com/. Kiddsmiles is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.