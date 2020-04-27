Business Council Forming Westchester Economic Recovery Task Force 

The Business Council of Westchester announced last week the formation of the BCW Westchester Economic Recovery Task Force.

The Task Force is responsible for developing and implementing a strategic plan for providing assistance to businesses as the local economy reemerges from the pandemic.

Members will include leading real estate development companies who comprise the BCW’s Coalition for Smart Development, as well as representatives from other critical economic sectors such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, biotech, tech, higher ed, professional services, finance/insurance, transportation and government.

“The devastating impact of…COVID-19 on the economy has spared no area of business,” stated Dr. Marsha Gordon, BCW’s president and CEO. “As we emerge from the crisis – and we will – it is critically important that we have the strategies and plans in place that will let us hit the ground running. Now is the time to bring together the businesses from across the economic spectrum. Westchester’s economic underpinnings are solid.”

Formed in 2018, the Coalition for Smart Development members include: Alfred Weissman Real Estate, Avalon Bay Communities, Biddle Real Estate Ventures, Collins Enterprises, Extell Development, Fareri Associates, G&S Investors, Ginsburg Development, Lennar Multifamily Communities, MacQuesten Development, Robert Martin Company, RPW Group, RXR Realty, Saber Realty Advisors, Simone Development and Wilder Balter Partners.

“The mission of the Task Force is fully consistent with the Business Council’s focus on economic development and advocacy,” Gordon also stated in a press release. “We are pleased to take the lead in organizing and coordinating this critically important effort.”

For more information on the Business Council of Westchester visit www.thebcw.org.