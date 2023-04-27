Burke Rehabilitation Unveils “The Journey of Healing” Art Exhibit

Burke Rehabilitation has announced the installation of “The Journey of Healing,” a permanent art exhibition at its White Plains campus at 785 Mamaroneck Ave. The exhibit features artwork by Westchester resident and abstract artist Aimee Hofmann that uplifts patients, caregivers, and staff members.

Notably, Hofmann uses her wheelchair and paintbrushes to create highly inspiring works of art. She utilizes wheels from older wheelchairs to mix paint and blend it on canvas.

“Riding over the canvas to make wheelchair marks acts as a stamp and provides an aesthetic appeal,” said Hofmann. “My art is an extension of myself. It shows people that wheelchairs give us freedom and movement; they allow us to navigate the world and travel. I want people to see them as tools that can move, change, and combine things.”

The paintings are prominently displayed across from Burke’s Activities of Daily Living gymnasium, where patients can view the work and learn about Hofmann’s story of courage. In 2006, Hofmann was diagnosed with a neurological condition called Transverse Myelitis, an inflammation in the spinal cord that caused complete paralysis of her spine. She found peace, comfort, and emotional healing while participating in a therapeutic art program during her initial stages of recovery.

While viewing “The Journey of Healing,” an individual sees the track marks symbolizing freedom. The swirls created with different-sized brush strokes demonstrate how life comes full circle. They lead the viewers’ eyes on a journey around the painting, an experience Hofmann describes as one of healing.

“I want the patients at Burke to feel uplifted and energized when they see these paintings. I deliberately chose a vibrant color palette and movement,” said Hofmann. “You can see the wheelchair track marks and the wild gestural marks and swirls.”

According to Jodi Moise, Director of The Fine Art Program and Collection at Montefiore Medicine, “Aimee’s paintings serve as inspiration and motivation for patients that are undergoing rehabilitative therapy. Her personal journey, filled with loss, resilience, strength, and hope, sends the message that anyone can overcome their individual obstacles and move forward.” She added, “Painting was a vehicle that aided Aimee along her road to recovery. It is my hope that patients embrace her story and recognize that art can be a tool to support one’s healing.”

Hofmann worked in marketing and advertising before becoming a professional artist. While she was always creative, dancing, playing the piano and sketching, her paralysis reintroduced art back into her life.

She concluded, “The paintings are dedicated to the patients at Burke, but my journey can inspire not only people with disabilities but everyone who has gone through adversities.”

