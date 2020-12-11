Burke Hospital Launches New Rehabilitation Site in Elmsford

To address the growing demand for outpatient care, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital has opened a new location in Elmsford that will provide an array of services to help those in need recover.

The new outpatient treatment center, located at 55 Taxter Road in Elmsford, offers state-of-the-art physical, occupational, speech and specialty therapy treatment for patients who have experienced illness, injury, or surgery.

Jeffery Menkes, President & CEO of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, said expanding Burke’s network of outpatient sites helps meet a growing need in the area.

“The healthcare demands of our local communities have shifted toward outpatient services,” said Jeffrey Menkes, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital President & CEO. “Now more than ever, patients need high quality, compassionate rehabilitation therapy care close to their homes.”

The treatment center will also provide services that focus on Parkinson’s Disease. The program includes intensive four-week therapy that analyzes movement patterns, balance, walking, and overall quality of life. A group exercise class designed for Parkinson’s patients is also available.

Burke’s Elmsford site will also offer programs for concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation. Additionally, individuals with physical, visual, or cognitive disabilities can enroll in the facilities driver evaluation program.

The program allows a licensed occupational therapist the administer tests that measure necessary driving skills to determine if someone can drive safely.

The new location is the first in the river towns area of Westchester and the 10th outpatient therapy site in Burke’s network. Other facilities are in Armonk, The Bronx, Mamaroneck, Purchase, Somers, and Yonkers, with the hospital’s main campus in White Plains.

“The demand for our exception physical, occupational and speech therapies is incredibly high in the region, and we’re thrilled to open an additional location that will provide more care to more patients,” Steve Tisser, Vice President of Outpatient Services, said. “We will be able to better address the needs of this community and help patients achieve their maximum recovery.”

For more information about the services offered at the new Elmsford location, call 914-597-3870 or visit www.burke.org/outpatient.