Burdick’s Experience, Record Makes Him Best Candidate for Assembly

In anticipation of the primary election on June 23, campaign signs are popping up everywhere. Lots of candidates are running – lots of confusion – all during a pandemic.

To make matters worse, the primary this year is critically important since the winners of the Democratic primary for Congress and state Assembly are expected to win the general election on Nov. 3. In other words, the primary is the election that matters most for these races. Now is the time to learn about the candidates.

The five candidates running in the Democratic primary for the 93rd Assembly District are Chris Burdick, Alexander Roithmayr, Kristen Browde, Jeremiah Frei-Pearson and Mark Jaffe. This seat currently is held by David Buchwald. I am proud to endorse Chris Burdick.

In my six years as New Castle town supervisor, I was always very impressed with Chris. He has been the Bedford town supervisor since 2014, and is the only candidate in this race to hold elected office. Since taking office, Chris has developed a real record of accomplishment in Bedford: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent; breaking ground on a major sewer project 100 years in the making; building affordable housing in a timeframe no one thought possible; and adopting one of the strongest immigrant protection policies in the county. Most recently, along with Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich, Chris set up the only drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in northern Westchester.

What impressed me most was his effectiveness as a leader in many regional organizations, such as the Westchester Putnam Association of Town Supervisors, the Westchester Municipal Officials Association, the East of Hudson Watershed Corporation and Sustainable Westchester. His experience and knowledge were always apparent, and his voice respected not only by those at the local level, but at the county and state levels as well. I believe Chris has the vision, experience, temperament and integrity to be an effective member of the Assembly, and I have no doubt he will be a strong advocate for the residents of New Castle.

But don’t just take my word for it. Among those who have also endorsed Chris is our own state Sen. Pete Harckham, Westchester County Legislator Kitley Covill, Pound Ridge Supervisor Kevin Hansan, Lewisboro Supervisor Peter Parsons, North Castle Supervisor Michael Schiliro and Picinich. He is also endorsed by the Democratic parties of Bedford, Mount Kisco and North Castle, as well as Moms Demand Action, the New York League of Conservation Voters and the Working Families and Independence parties.

Rob Greenstein

Former New Castle Town Supervisor