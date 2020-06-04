Burdick Has the Experience Needed for the State Assembly

If you are not familiar with Chris Burdick, the current Bedford town supervisor, he is a candidate for the New York State Assembly seat being vacated by David Buchwald. His tenacity, vision and broad range of experiences make him the most qualified person for the positon.

Through fiscally responsible crafting and administration of multiple years of budgets, Chris has not only enabled the Town of Bedford to keep their spending increases to less than 2 percent annually, but resulted in the ability to complete infrastructure such as affordable housing, sewers and other capital-intensive projects concurrently.

Chris is dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and denounces discrimination based on religion, race or sexual orientation. As Bedford town supervisor, he led the passage of a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, bigotry and prejudice. He also advocates for the adoption of a universal affordable healthcare solution, which can integrate with our current systems.

His commitment to the environment is unparalleled. He has worked tirelessly through his town board and in conjunction with many local environmental organizations to achieve a reduction of Bedford’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 percent in less than a decade. He is also vice chairman of Sustainable Westchester, an organization which promotes clean energy and its efficient use.

Chris has been endorsed by state Sen. Pete Harckham and over 25 town Democratic committees, mayors, supervisors and locally elected officials, more than any other candidate by far. He has developed close working relationships with town leaders to create solutions spanning municipal borders.

Due to COVID-19, the state budget has been decimated with many uncertainties lying ahead. Chris’ sound fiscal experience will be a tremendous asset in crafting solutions to the many financial challenges the state will be facing.

Chris is uniquely capable of continuing the high standards set forth by David Buchwald.

Kent Thomas

District Leader

New Castle Democratic Committee