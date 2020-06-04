Burdick Has Stellar Record to Represent 93rd Assembly District

We in Westchester are facing unprecedented challenges on many fronts, and that was even before the pandemic hit. Luckily, we have strong Democratic leaders in Albany that we can trust to have our backs.

I am voting for Democrat Chris Burdick for state Assembly because he will take his considerable experience of being a successful local elected official and use that to further progressive measures for the 93rd Assembly District and the betterment of New York.

Chris has an unprecedented record of great environmental legislation that I know he will continue to pursue when he is in the Assembly. He not only helped to launch, but also serves as vice chair of Sustainable Westchester, an organization that many others have looked to as a model. As Bedford town supervisor, he was able to reduce town carbon emissions by a whopping 44 percent.

Chris understands the complexity and importance of our infrastructure funding and will fight hard in Albany to obtain the state funding for many much-needed improvements to our roads and bridges.

Chris’s long and impressive career in local politics and his impressive roster of connections on all levels of government will assure that, when elected, he can hit the ground running and immediately get to work for us in Albany.

Sincerely,

Justin White

Mount Kisco