Budgets Approved in Northern Westchester School Districts

Voters in six northern Westchester school districts handily approved budgets Tuesday for the 2022-23 school calendar.

Most incumbents running were reelected, other than in the Hendrick Hudson School District.

Yorktown

A $108 million budget was approved 1,677-578. In the six-candidate race for three seats, incumbent trustees Lisa Rolle, Cheryl Reynolds and Reshmi Bose all earned new three-year terms. Rolle led the pack with 1,471 votes, followed by Reynolds with 1,454 and Bose with 1,435.

Also running were Richard Giannasca (819 votes), Frank Panebianco (804) and Michael Capalbo (788).

Somers

A $100 million budget passed 1,049-495. A $10 million capital reserve fund to upgrade athletic facilities and renovate a building passed 1,100-433.

Incumbent trustees Dr. Ifay Chang and board Vice President Chadwick Olsen were reelected with 1,187 and 1,162 votes respectively. Amanda Kandel also won a seat with 950 votes. Kenneth Mitchell was a close fourth with 941.

Hendrick Hudson

An $86 million budget passed 957-363, along with a bus proposition. Meanwhile, three new Board of Education members were elected.

Erica Mills led the way with 998 votes, followed by Jeremy Basso with 875 and Stephanie Hickey with 854.

Finishing out of the money were board Vice President Lisa Anderson with 500 votes and Trustee William Oricchio with 423. Board President Carol Abraham did not seek reelection.

Ossining

The annual budget was approved 1,610-342. Two propositions also passed easily.

In the Board of Education race for two seats, Christine Mangiamele earned the top spot with 902 votes, followed by Trustee Melissa Banta with 808.

Finishing a close third was Maureen Boozang-Hill with 805 votes. Robert Melstein (732 votes) and Aidan Venuto (412) also ran.

Peekskill

In a low voter turnout, the annual budget was approved 421-112. Claiming three board seats running unopposed were board President Jillian Villon (374 votes) and Trustee Michael Simpkins (361 votes), along with write-in candidate Eric Rekeda, who received 224 votes. Write-in hopeful Marta Brooks received 146 votes.

Croton-on-Hudson

A $52 million budget passed 1,517-261, along with four propositions.

In the Board of Education race for two seats, Theo Oshiro recorded a leading 1,366 votes, while incumbent Trustee Joshua Diamond earned a new term with 1,296. Finishing short were Cathy Connolly (498) and Greg Burns (431).