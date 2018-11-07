Buchwald Wins Re-election in NY Assembly District 93

David Buchwald won re-election in NY Assembly District 93 with a resounding 69% percent of the vote according to the Westchester Board of Elections Wednesday morning.

Buchwald, who ran on the Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women’s Equality and Reform parties secured 31,873 votes to overcome by a wide margin challenger John Nuculovic’s 14,482 vote count (31%).

Nuculovic ran on the Republican and Conservative party lines, but did not have an active candidacy until just a few weeks out from Election Day.

Buchwald expressed his gratitude to District 93 voters on his Facebook page: “I am humbled by the outpouring of support from all of the towns in my Assembly District. I can’t thank my supporters enough for their work on my behalf. I look forward to continuing to work for the residents of Westchester and New York,” he said.

Buchwald lives in White Plains.