Buchwald Has All the Qualities to Effectively Serve in Congress

Are you like I was politically? Tired of the partisanship, the unacceptable bad behavior, the belief that all politicians are corrupt?

Then I met David Buchwald. I was very impressed but expected that would change. After all, he is a politician.

What a surprise – nothing has changed in my opinion. David blends his understanding of how politics works with his representation of his constituents. He is not afraid of controversy. He brings people together. Look at the legislation David has written, the bills he has sponsored, the stands he takes.

A Harvard law degree and masters of public policy give David the foundation to understand the complex, challenging public issues. As a tax attorney he is uniquely qualified as New Yorkers have been so negatively impacted by the federal tax changes.

David works with equally qualified professionals to craft bipartisan legislation. He does not over-promise. He understands that change takes time and leadership. He pays attention to both large and small issues, not jut to the ones that garner positive press. Call his district office and you will be helped.

There are a large number of people running for Nita Lowey’s seat. David does not need to come up to speed; he is already ahead having interned for and worked with Lowey. He can immediately continue her legacy.

David will get the job done in a way we can be proud of. Please listen to him, watch his actions, and most importantly, please vote for him to represent the 17th Congressional District. You will not be disappointed.

Gail Jasne

White Plains