Buchanan Trustee Jackson in Crowded Dem Field to Replace Lowey

The field of Democratic candidates vying to replace longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey in the 17th District is in double digits with no clear front-runner.

Among those hopefuls is Buchanan Trustee Duane Jackson, who ran for Congress in 2012 and has thrown his hat in the ring once again.

“I like my chances. I’m in it to win it,” Jackson said during a recent interview. “There’s a lot of work to be done until June 23 (Democratic primary). I feel great about it.”

Jackson, a Vietnam War veteran and a New York City street vendor, is serving his fourth term on the Buchanan Village Board. He made national headlines on May 1, 2010 when he helped thwart a terrorist scare by alerting police of a suspicious car that had been strapped with explosives in Times Square. Jackson was called a hero and received widespread praise for his actions, including from President Barack Obama.

“I want to get back in the hunt and be part of the conversation,” Jackson said. “It’s a crowded race. I see that there is no dominant player. It’s almost like a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Affordable housing is one of the “kitchen table” issue that Jackson feels is not being given enough attention.

“I think we’re on a very fast downhill slope. For many people one missed paycheck and you’re out on the street,” he said. “People are paying 30 to 40 percent of living expenses for housing. That’s just not sustainable.”

Jackson plans to be an advocate for veterans, make climate change a priority, find a solution to student loan debt and tackle health care.

“I’m in this race to make sure these issues are being heard,” he said. “There needs to be change in the type of people we send to Washington.”

Another local lawmaker, Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia, announced Monday she was dropping out of the congressional race.

“Although it is a difficult decision, especially as I have wanted to be in Congress since I watched the Watergate hearings with my parents when I was in second grade, I believe it is time for responsible leaders to put aside personal ambition for the greater good. It was a privilege and honor to run to continue the great legacy of service of our outgoing Congresswoman Nita Lowey. I thank the many friends and supporters who have supported and encouraged me during this journey,” Borgia stated.

“In today’s fraught political landscape, it is very important that we nominate a strong Democrat. One who will lead valiantly with her or his core values. One who will have the courage to stand up for the needs of this district. One who will value the rights and significance of all residents, including the underserved, the poor, the marginalized.,” she continued. “A representative on whom we can count to stand firmly for our Democratic values – protecting the rights of all; defending the environment; creating effective solutions for the emergency of climate change; seeking practical, real solutions to address the widespread economic and social justice issues that hamper the lives and opportunities of so many people who live in CD17. We need someone who will stand with Democrats when it is uncomfortable and even when it is unpopular.”