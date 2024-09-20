Bronx Woman Charged in Death of Man Near Bike Trail in Yorktown

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Bronx woman was charged last week by Yorktown Police in connection with the death of a man four years ago near the Westchester County Bike Path.

Glenys Manana-Rodriguez, 41, surrendered Sept. 16 at Yorktown Police headquarters and was arrested on the felony charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. She was remanded to Westchester County Jail after being unable to post $25,000 cash bail.

On Aug. 23, 2020, Yorktown Police responded to the area of Birdsall Drive where in intersects with the bike trail on a report of a personal injury accident. When officers arrived, they found a severely injured man on the ground being given CPR by a passing Good Samaritan.

According to police, the man was riding a bicycle when he collided with a vehicle, which fled the scene. An investigation took place to identify the vehicle, possibly a gray mini-van, and its driver, without success.

Four days later, the bicyclist died from his injuries at Westchester Medical Center.

Earlier this month, police received an anonymous tip regarding the vehicle possibly involved in the accident. Detectives gathered information, which was shared with surrounding police agencies.

On Sept. 11, the vehicle was located by Eastchester Police, which notified Yorktown. The vehicle and driver were brought to Yorktown Police headquarters. Manana-Rodriguez was released pending further investigation. She was subsequently charged.

She is due back in Yorktown Town Court on Oct. 10.