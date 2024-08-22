Bristal, Armonk Fire Department Reach Agreement on Response to Calls

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An agreement has been worked out between the Armonk Fire Department and The Bristal assisted living facility that will relieve the volunteer emergency service of responding to most non-emergency calls at the site.

The North Castle Planning Board approved the updated plans that requires The Bristal, located at 90 Business Park Drive, to contract with an ambulance service to take as many of the non-emergency calls as possible.

In addition to the revised site plan, the Planning Board adopted an emergency care plan and a flow chart that spells out whether the contracted service or the fire department will respond in different situations.

“It’s important that everyone know that what we’re trying to accomplish here is that the calls to the Armonk Fire Department are for the emergencies,” Town Attorney Roland Baroni said at the Aug. 5 Planning Board meeting. “Now, they’re getting non-emergency calls, which get very expensive for the town. So what this whole thin is trying to accomplish (is) a procedure for emergency versus non-emergency calls.”

Planning Board Chair Christopher Carthy said the fire department, which also provides the community with emergency ambulance coverage, was not looking to shirk its responsibilities when there is a legitimate need for service or to serve as a backup plan should the contracted service not be available.

“The Armonk Fire Department has no problem making emergency calls to The Bristal all day long,” Carthy said. “It’s the non-emergency calls that they’re trying to lessen.”

Examples of emergency calls spelled out under the conditions of the approval include difficulty breathing, uncontrolled bleeding, possible fracture and loss of consciousness. Non-emergency situations that would not include the fire department are low-grade fevers and catheter removals.

In February, the town Building Department issued a violation to The Bristal for failing to comply with the conditions of its 2012 site plan approval that required around-the-clock EMT service for the 140-bed facility to reduced the load on the local volunteer emergency services.

However, The Bristal was unable to comply with the original site plan because they were informed by the state Department of Health that assisted living facilities are prohibited from contracting their own EMT service.

The board discussed whether it should have the ability to follow up with The Bristal every two years to make sure the process is holding.

“So essentially it creates a little bit of accountability every couple of years,” Carthy said.

Board member James Jensen questioned whether the board wanted to put future boards in what could be an awkward position because it is an issue that they might not have sufficient expertise. Carthy responded by stating that the board could always consult the town’s building inspector.

Nicholas Cappadora, the attorney representing The Bristal, said he and his client were gratified that the organization and the fire department were able to come to an amicable agreement.

“I appreciate everyone’s efforts on this one. I really do,” he said.