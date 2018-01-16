Bridgham Barr Orthodontics, Somers

Bridgham Barr Orthodontics in Somers is a partnership of town residents Dr. Richard Bridgham and Dr. Anita Barr that began five years ago in town.

“Dr. Bridgham started the practice 22 years ago and when I was graduating residency I reached out to Dr. Bridgham to see if he was interested in having anyone join him since he had a very large and successful practice,” Barr recalled last week. “It ended up that he was looking for a partner. So, I joined the team in 2013 and things have been going great since then.”

“We offer great service to our patients,” Bridgham said.

Bridgham stressed that he and his partner are board certified by the American Board of Orthodontics. Both partners had braces while growing up.

“The biggest thing is the patient experience when they come here is different,” Barr said. “We like to bring people in to be part of our family and we get to know our patients really well. We go out of our way to make sure that everyone is taken care of in the best way possible from the state-of-the-art technology to very customized treatment planning to making sure from all other administrative scheduling and financial aspects that we’re able to cater to each individual.”

Bridgham said the partnership is one of the few orthodontic practices that utilizes three-dimensional digital X-ray technology in Westchester and Putnam counties that adds to patient comfort and uses much less radiation than standard X-ray machines.

Other changes are braces that are almost invisible, Bridgham said. Barr said patients can also choose to have their braces with a color rather than silver. Another new technology used by the partners is OrthoPulse that “allows teeth to move quicker,” utilizing an inferred light technology that can reduce treatment by 50 percent, she said.

Barr said youths are not their only patients. “We’re seen an increase in the amount of adults that are seeking treatment as a second round from when they had orthodontics as a teen or for the first time in their lives,” she said. Some adults want updated treatment from the work they had on their teeth as youths, she noted.

There are benefits from orthodontics aside from improving how a person looks, Bridgham explained. “Before the 80’s it was purely about straightening teeth, creating specifically a nice smile,” he said. Today orthodontics is more concerned about creating an appropriate bite to preserve the long-term health and stability of teeth, he said.

Aside from using new technology, the partnership stress making the patient experience comfortable. The duo stars in a humorous video that demonstrates how to floss and brush while wearing braces.

The tone of the office features “lightheartedness and happiness” provided to patients to make them feel comfortable “and take off that nervous edge,” Barr said.

Bridgham Barr Orthodontics is located at 293 Route 100, Suite 209, in Somers. For more information, call 914-277-1111, send an e-mail to info@bbosmiles.com or visit http://bbosmiles.com.