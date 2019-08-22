Bridge Over I-287 Will be Renamed in Honor of Fallen NYPD and Air Force Hero

NYPD Detective and Air Force Technical Sergeant Joseph G. Lemm’s service to his country will be memorialized by renaming in his honor the White Plains Avenue bridge that crosses over Interstate 287 and connects White Plains Avenue and Westchester Avenue in the Town of Harrison to North Street in the City of White Plains. Legislation sponsored by State Assemblyman David Buchwald9D-White Plains) and State Senator Shelley Mayer (D-Yonkers) to rename the bridge was signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo this past week.

Joseph G. Lemm was a 15-year NYPD veteran and Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force after having been activated from the Air Force Reserves and New York Air National Guard. He was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2015 when his convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber before Christmas. Detective/Technical Sergeant Lemm was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star for valor by his commanding officers for putting himself in front of the bomber to protect his comrades. NYPD Det./TSgt Lemm was serving his third tour of duty overseas, two in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. He also worked tirelessly as a first responder during 9/11.

Everyone knew him as “Superman,” not because of his size, but for how big his heart was. He never said “no” when someone asked him for help.

“I am pleased to honor the commitment and sacrifice of NYPD Detective and Air Force Technical Sergeant Joseph G. Lemm by sponsoring legislation to rename a West Harrison bridge over I-287 in his honor,” said State Senator Mayer. “Det./TSgt. Lemm served our community and our nation in numerous ways with pride and courage. While serving in Afghanistan, Det./TSgt. Lemm paid the ultimate price. We honor his contributions and his legacy by renaming a bridge in West Harrison, where his family still resides, in his honor.”

“The legislation now signed into law honors an American hero and reminds us of his sacrifice, and that of all our men and women in uniform who are committed to protecting our freedom and security,” said Assemblyman Buchwald. “The bridge dedication will commemorate Det./Sgt. Lemm’s commitment and the strong civic bond that he had for West Harrison, the people of New York, and his country.”

Det./TSgt. Lemm’s family resides in West Harrison and he is survived by his widow, a son in elementary school, a daughter in college and mother.

His widow, Christine said, “I am so happy and excited that Joe will be honored with this tribute right in our hometown, keeping his legacy and life of service alive. His name on the bridge will spike conversations in the future about who Joe was, and remind us what service to country means.”