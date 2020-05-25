Brian McCarthy

Brian Patrick McCarthy of Lake Peekskill died peacefully on May 20. He was 71.

McCarthy was born to Kathleen and John McCarthy on Mar. 14, 1949. He was the oldest of seven children, brother to Ronnie, Kathy, Jack, Diane, Eileen and Kevin. He loved football playing for New Milford High School and later for the Washington Heights Huskies. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, serving his country in the Vietnam War and receiving a Bronze Star, among other awards. McCarthy was also a proud member of the Carpenters Union Local 53 in White Plains until his retirement.

He loved landscaping, vacationing at the ocean, the New York Giants and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; his daughter, Nadine; sons Quentin and Jared; stepchildren Kathy Spinola, John Doherty, Erin Kovacs and Brian Doherty. He was Poppy to Anthony, Karissa and Joey Spinola; Kaitlin, Brenna and ClareBear Doherty; Andrew and Amy Kovacs; Lily, Donovan and Ronan McCarthy; and Isabella and Scarlett Doherty.