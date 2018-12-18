Brewster’s Prospect Hill Bridge Finally Reopened

It took a decade, but the Prospect Hill Road Bridge in the Town of Southeast is finally open again to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The announcement was made earlier this month after the bridge, which is owned by the MTA Metro-North Railroad, was unusable since 2008 due to safety concerns. The 270-foot bridge was originally built in 1910 and is located just south of the Southeast station. It carries Prospect Hill Road over the Harlem Line tracks and parts of Metro-North’s Brewster Yard.

“The reopening of the Prospect Hill Road Bridge represents the importance of investing in infrastructure, not only for our quality of life but for the safety and wellness of Putnam County residents, which has always been my administration’s top priority,” County Executive MaryEllen Odell said in a press release. “I am pleased that we can have partners such as the Metro North Railroad that share our values. I appreciate Metro North’s commitment to investing in its infrastructure in Putnam County.”

The first phase of the reconstruction involved demolishing and removing the bridge, piers, abutments and roadway approaches, according to a press release from the county. Trees and shrubbery were also cleared and utility poles were taken down and later re-installed, according to the county.