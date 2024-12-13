Police/FireThe Putnam Examiner

Brewster Woman Charged with Fleeing Scene After Hitting Dog

Rick Pezzullo
A Brewster woman was arrested last week after severely injuring a dog with her vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to the Putnam County SPCA, on Dec. 2 at about 5:22 p.m., SPCA detectives responded to the Center St. area of Brewster where a five-year-old “Golden Doodle” named “Astro” was hurt after being hit by a white Toyota Rav4.

Astro was taken by family members to Guardian Veterinary Specialists in Southeast for emergency treatment. Astro received several surgeries after being found to have significant swelling and bruising, head trauma, intestinal damage, a dislocated hip, and several other injuries.

Detectives opened a criminal investigation and through information provided by witnesses, ring cameras and good Samaritans, Ingrid Lopez, 28, was located and placed under arrest Dec. 3 at her residence.

She was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Leaving the Scene of Injury to Certain Animals Without Reporting. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Brewster Justice Court in January.

 

