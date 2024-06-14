Brewster School Receives National Recognition for STEM Curriculum

C.V. Starr Intermediate School in the Brewster School District has been recognized nationally as a 2023-24 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

The honor is given to a select number of elementary schools in the United States for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Launch, an elementary STEM curriculum.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2023-24 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. This would not have been possible without our teachers’ hard work and dedication. They have embraced this program and are the key to its success here. PLTW has been a game-changer for C.V. Starr,” said Principal Maggie McCabe-Andriello.

“Our students are involved in real-world, applied learning experiences that empower them to gain in-demand, transferable skills needed in today’s world. They engage in computational thinking, engineering, and biomedical science through hands-on activities, projects, and problems,” she continued. “Because of our work with PLTW, we now host a spring STEAM Expo where students are challenged to solve real-world problems. Their projects and designs show the skills they have learned with PLTW. It is truly amazing to watch our students explore and grow with PLTW.”

PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S., aiming to make every child in every grade STEM successful. The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, C.V. Starr Intermediate School had to have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the 2022-23 school year.

“We are honored to recognize C.V. Starr Intermediate School for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their dedication to empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects but also in preparing them for future careers and life beyond the classroom.”