Brewster School Official Resigns Over Racially-Charged Social Media Posts

Trustee Krista Berardi has resigned her post on the Brewster Board of Education Friday night following a public outcry over her racially-charged social media posts that have roiled the community in recent days.

“We recognize the events of the last few days have been painful for many,” the board stated jointly in a Saturday morning letter. “As a board, we have an unbending obligation to the well-being of every child in our community. Toward that end, we will be working with our students, parents, administrators, faculty, staff, and community residents to promote positive and caring relationships, trust, and understanding.”

Berardi declined an interview request from The Putnam Examiner.

Berardi, an art teacher for the last 16 years who teaches at Carmel, had one Facebook post on May 31 that suggested George Floyd’s death may have been staged.

A second post displayed a Putnam 911 report about part of Route 84 being closed due to demonstrators and Berardi wrote: “This is the bull—- I’m dealing with right now. It’s been such an emotional rollercoaster the past couple of days, I just want to get out with my daughter for a couple of hours. These dumb—– need to get hosed if they don’t get off the highway. This will never make people sympathetic to your cause, it will make people hate you though.”

The public outcry led to more than 50 people gathering in protest Friday outside the Brewster school district building.

“Personally, I believe it is imperative that Ms. Berardi resign from her position as a board trustee immediately,” Board of Education President Sonia Mesika said in her Friday statement. “I believe she has breached the trust of the community. I find her posts reprehensible, offensive and inexcusable. They are not consistent with what I fight for every day while I serve on this Board, and in my opinion, what I believe our board as a whole represents.”

An online petition demanding Berardi be removed was created by a Brewster High School student and had been signed by nearly 3,000 people in recent days.

“This is unacceptable,” Emily Sullivan, the student behind the petition, had stated. “We need to continue to call for her resignation or removal. Kerry Cunningham (board vice president) and Erik Grutzner (trustee) have said that they want to put this event in the past… Can they so easily put the death of George Floyd in the past? Can they so easily put the centuries of systematic oppression in the past? We cannot allow her to remain on the board. We must continue calling for change.”

Sullivan, a Brewster High School sophomore, stood at the center of the Friday protest holding a sign that said “Resign.”

“Our organization is growing! We will not tolerate this!” an impassioned Sullivan called out.

Sullivan said as of Friday her petition had 2,700 signatures.

The Brewster schools superintendent also weighed in Friday with a letter to the school community.

“I have to speak up for my personal beliefs and what I stand for, just as you do,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Laurie Bandlow. “I would like to send a clear message that it is inhumane and unconscionable to urge the use of fire hoses on peaceful protesters who are exercising their own First Amendment rights. We are not Bull Connor and this is not 1963 Alabama. It was wrong then and it’s wrong now. We love and value every child, parent, and member of our community and we will not tolerate racially insensitive comments. Students, alumni, parents, staff, community members who have reached out to us – we hear you. There is work to do, and we are up to the challenge. We need your partnership in addressing this wound that exists in our community and our society.”

Brewster administrators prepared a joint letter of their own on Friday, noting in the message they wish to “express our disdain for the divisive, degrading, and senseless comments.”

“We are concerned about the impact that such ignorant messages have on the emotional development of our children, both those who may internalize the message, as well as those who may view it as acceptable and be influenced to hate as a result,” the 15 signees from the Administrators Association of Brewster stated. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to support every child as educational leaders who promote social justice throughout this community for years to come.”

In her bio on the district website, Berardi, the mother of two teenagers, stated she considers Brewster a great place to raise a family.

“Our community is close-knit, diverse and thriving!” she said.

As for the Brewster Board of Education, in the Saturday letter members said the district will be holding a public forum as soon as the governor’s executive order is confirmed for larger gatherings of residents to come and be heard in person.

“We would like to acknowledge [Berardi] for her service and for making the decision to step down to help our community heal,” the letter said.

Efforts to reach Carmel School Board President John Cody, or receive any comment from Carmel schools, have not yet been successful. An email to the NYSUT teachers union has also not yet been returned.

This story is developing and will be updated with any additional reporting as new information becomes available. Photos and reporting from Abby Luby. Reporting from Rick Pezzullo and Adam Stone.