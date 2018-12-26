Brewster School Community Thanks Sen. Murphy

Earlier this month the Brewster PTAs, PTSA, and SEPTA held a celebration to thank Senator Terrence Murphy in the IDEA Room at JFK. In his four years in office, Murphy has advocated for Brewster’s interests in Albany and sent extra funds that helped to maintain district programs.
After some opening remarks from Superintendent Dr. Valerie Henning- Piedmonte, presidents of the district’s PTAs, PTSA, and SEPTA presented Murphy with a basket of Bear wear, a globe that symbolizes the district’s Strategic Coherence Plan, and a certificate of recognition.
“We know you have choices and we’re honored that you put your faith in Brewster Central Schools,” said SEPTA president Kristin Cacal. “Everything from the athletic program to the summer program to the Brewster Community Learning Center would not be possible without your generous support.”
Representatives from all four of the district’s schools were on hand to give thanks and gifts to the senator. Julia Villani from Brewster High School’s Democratic Congress presented a proclamation thanking Murphy for all he has done for the high school including securing multiple grants that helped the district to buy new mats in the wrestling room, refurbish the baseball field and enhance the district’s mental health counseling program. Brewster Athletic Director Dean Berardo joined the superintendent to present Murphy with an honorary Bears coach t-shirt.
Henry H. Wells Middle School Student Government representatives were there as well. Andrew Diaz read a proclamation before the group presented Murphy with Bear Bucks for civic responsibility.
“I’m usually the one reading proclamations!” Murphy joked.
CV Starr students made a thank you poster and read letters of thanks to the senator. JFK students presented Murphy with kindness rocks.
“Every year Senator Murphy has made possible additional resources that have helped us,” said Dr. Henning-Piedmonte, addressing the students who gathered for the celebration. “It’s befitting that we thank him for remembering us. I think it’s pretty awesome.”
Murphy was visibly moved by the outpouring of gratitude.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said, teary eyed. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to be able to work with you all. I really mean that.”
Murphy went on to say, “When you have everybody working together, you can accomplish so much. When you put good out there, good comes back. It might not come back right away, but it comes back.”
After the presentations, a small reception was held with students, teachers, administrators, and Senator Murphy enjoying food supplied by the PTAs, PTSA, and SEPTA.