Brewster School Community Thanks Sen. Murphy

Earlier this month the Brewster PTAs, PTSA, and SEPTA held a celebration to thank Senator Terrence Murphy in the IDEA Room at JFK. In his four years in office, Murphy has advocated for Brewster’s interests in Albany and sent extra funds that helped to maintain district programs.

After some opening remarks from Superintendent Dr. Valerie Henning- Piedmonte, presidents of the district’s PTAs, PTSA, and SEPTA presented Murphy with a basket of Bear wear, a globe that symbolizes the district’s Strategic Coherence Plan, and a certificate of recognition.