Brewster School Chief to Leave Next Year

A contentious school year in Brewster came to an end last week when school chief Dr. Valerie Henning-Piedmonte announced her decision to leave the district at the conclusion of next school year.

The Brewster Board of Education accepted Henning-Piedmonte’s resignation effective July 31, 2019. The impending change in leadership comes after a torrent of criticism and controversy hit the district over the past several months, with Henning-Piedmonte facing the brunt of the anger and unrest from parents and other concerned community members.

Henning-Piedmonte notified school board members of her future prior to Tuesday evening’s meeting, which was the last meeting of this school year.

“I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as Superintendent of Schools,” Henning wrote. “This letter serves as my notice to you that I am resigning from my position as Superintendent of Schools.”

Outgoing board president Dr. Stephen Jambor said while her resignation caught him by surprise, he understood how Henning-Piedmonte was brought emotionally to that decision.