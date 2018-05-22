Brewster School Budget Narrowly Voted Down

Residents at board meetings expressed concern about the pace in which their taxes were increasing and how those tax dollars were being used, Henning said. She added many residents questioned whether students attending the district actually lived within its borders.

“While a great deal of budget information was presented at Board of Education meetings, some people were still very concerned about why the budget increased every year,” Henning said.

Henning also pointed to the major storm that rocked the area and made voting incredibly difficult.

“They never made it to the polls and we saw a significant drop in voting after the storm,” Henning said.

Residents that supported the budget were displeased that the vote was tallied even though a major storm hit the area. Joelle DePaola, a district resident, emailed The Putnam Examiner that she wrote to the New York State education commissioner MaryEllen Elia to ask her to give residents another chance to vote for the budget presented last week and make provisions for future elections in the event of powerful weather events. A Facebook page has been established to garner attention toward the issue and encourage other residents to contact the state education department.

Mesika, the school board vice president, said she’s hopeful the board and the community can work together to create a revised budget that’ll get voter approval.

“We’re just going to have to work together to come up with what that solution looks like and just do a better job explaining it,” Mesika said. “It’s not the school district against the community.”

Grutzner is hopeful the board and administration will take advantage of the crucial opportunity they have to restructure the budget and justly consider the community’s wants and needs for the students. He said voters have been displeased with the district and want to see the schools continually grow.

“All we’re hearing about are cuts and setbacks,” he said. “I am sensitive to the fact that it’s a difficult job to pay for everything, but it can’t always be that we need more money and then providing less services.”