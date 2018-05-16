Brewster School Budget Fails; Other Results

After a string of recently heated Board of Education meetings, the Brewster school system saw its budget fail Tuesday night by less than 200 votes.

Voters in support of the $99 million budget that remained under the tax cap were 689 and those against the budget were 808. While the budget went down and will result in another vote later this school year, a bus purchase proposition actually passed 835-660.

Brewster school board incumbent and current vice president Sonia Mesika was reelected with 985 votes and two newcomers, Erik Grutzner and Daniel Heintz, were elected with 1,135 votes and 1,035 votes, respectively. Incumbent school board Mary Cay Nilsen lost her seat, collecting only 305 votes.

In Carmel, the school district’s budget was approved 672-552 and incumbent board members Richard Kreps and Michelle Yorio were reelected, fending off a challenge from Dennis Illuminate, a former Kent councilman.

At the Mahopac school system, the voters approved both the budget and the bus purchase proposition. Lawrence Keane, Penny Swift, and David Furfaro were all elected to the school with 823, 813, and 712 votes, respectively.

Haldane school system voters approved the budget easily 471-142, as well as a school bus proposition and facilities improvement reserve fund. Elected to the school board were current member Margaret Parr and newcomer John Hedlund.

The Garrison school budget passed with ease 71-32.

Because of the powerful storm that hit Putnam County causing power outages, the Putnam Valley school system could not tally the vote totals Tuesday. The district stated it would try to get the election results out as soon as possible.