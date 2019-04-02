Brewster School Board Picks New Superintendent

The Brewster Board of Education tapped a new superintendent of schools during its meeting last week as the community will welcome an outsider to the role for the first time in several years.

Dr. Laurie Bandlow, who is the superintendent at the Paulsboro school system in New Jersey, will assume the job as Brewster school chief on Aug. 1 after her unanimous appointment to the post during last Tuesday’s board meeting. Bandlow will take the reins from Dr. Valerie Henning, who will be moving on to another Hudson Valley school system over the summer.

Bandlow’s contract last until July 31, 2022 and she will be paid $225,000 annually.

“Through my visits and conversations, it’s become very clear to me that Brewster is a very special place,” Bandlow said in a press release. “I know that working with the Board of Education, parents, teachers, and administrators, we can make a difference in the lives of children.”