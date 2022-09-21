Brewster Police Purchase New Vehicle with $50K State Grant

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Brewster Police Department recently added a new vehicle to its fleet, thanks to a $50,000 state grant secured by Senator Pete Harckham.

The new 2020 Dodge Charger Police Car was only delivered to Brewster earlier this year because of production issues and supply chain limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For public safety and law enforcement professionals, it is vital for them to have updated equipment to do their jobs,” said Brewster Police Chief John Del Gardo. “This new police car is, in terms of performance and technology, a big upgrade from our older vehicles, and we’re grateful to Senator Harckham for providing grant funding to help us with the purchase.”

The Charger Police car comes with a no-cost Officer Protection Package that includes rear vision and enhanced officer safety when parked and working inside their vehicle. When activated, the rear-facing camera and sensors detect movement behind the vehicle, automatically sending images to the vehicle’s interactive touchscreen.

Safety and space improvements include a 12.1-inch video display on the front dash, which integrates law enforcement systems and innovative technology.

The awarded grant funding was secured within the State and Municipal Facilities Program (SAM), which is among the grant programs administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) to support community and economic development.

