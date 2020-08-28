Brewster Pharmacy Worker Convicted in Six Figure Theft

A Brewster pharmacy worker was convicted of second degree grand larceny for stealing more than $100,000 worth of diabetic test strips over a two-year period while he was employed at JNR Pharmacy.

Aatif Khan, the pharmacy worker, sold the stolen test strips to various third parties throughout Putnam County, a press release from District Attorney Robert Tendy stated.

Khan was also convicted of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Fourth Degree after authorities discovered he didn’t report any of the income he amassed from the sale of the stolen property.

“These convictions hopefully will send the message that my office will zealously prosecute anyone who steals from businesses in Putnam County,” Tendy said in prepared remarks. “We take this very seriously and will work with local businesses if there is suspicion of criminal activity.”

The press release stated the case was one of the largest asset forfeitures in the history of the Putnam District Attorney’s Office.

“Khan’s illegally obtained proceeds in this case will be used to amplify law enforcement efforts and to promote the safety of the residents of Putnam County,” the release said. “The victim has been reimbursed for the loss his business suffered, and Mr. Khan has paid back all of the proceeds of this crime, and then some.”

Khan is also on the hook for unpaid taxes, penalties, and interest owed to New York State for his felony tax fraud conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.