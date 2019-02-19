Brewster Middle Schoolers Work to Eliminate Plastic Waste

Eighth-graders Moe Poley, Justine Wald and Alescia Nitti made a passionate plea to the Wellness Team and Brewster schools Director of Child Nutrition Services Cathy Hancock last month. The students were not asking for their favorite snacks or for more pizza. Instead, they campaigned to get rid of plastic straws in the Henry H. Wells Middle School cafeteria.

The students began their presentation and discussion by arguing to replace plastic straws with paper straws, providing a projected budget. Hancock explained that a price difference of just a few cents more per straw could cost the district thousands of dollars. By the end of the discussion, the students were advocating for eliminating straws as a whole.

“When we were thinking about it more, we felt like it isn’t really necessary to have a budget for straws at all. We should just eliminate them all together,” said Poley.

After taking a Marine Biology elective with Katie Allen last year, the girls have become passionate about eliminating plastic waste.

“We begin the course discussing currents and tides and how single-use plastics have entered our oceans and are now stuck in the five great ocean gyres including the Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” explained Allen. “These young ladies were disturbed by the impact plastics are having on our planet and asked me if they could collect plastic bottles in the school, recycle them and collect the money for various causes.”