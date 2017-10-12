Brewster Library Ballot Proposal Discussed in Southeast

The referendum on the Election Day ballot to make improvements and create an addition to the Brewster Public Library that would double the size of the building was discussed at the Oct. 5 Southeast Town Board meeting.

The library is seeking to borrow up to $2,938,000 to finance the project. Over the course of a 25-year bond, the cost to the average homeowner would be about $24 a year, according to library officials.

The proposed expansion of less than 5,000 square feet would include a community room to accommodate up to 50 people, private study rooms, and an ADA compliant elevator and restrooms. The library would retain its historic façade of the building and the main reading room.

Paul Mays, principal of Butler, Roland, Mays Architects, a firm that has been hired by the library, told the town board last week the library dates back to the 1930’s. The major part of the proposal is to add an addition to the library, he said.

Mays said the library has had a significant increase in usage by residents in recent years. In 2016, 49,155 units were borrowed, an increase of 10 percent over the previous years, he said.

Wi-Fi usage at the library increased by 119 percent in 2016 over the previous year, Mays said.