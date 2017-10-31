Brewster HS Staffer Arrested for Having Sex with Student

A Brewster High School instructor is facing criminal charges connected to an alleged sexual relationship with a student, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
Christopher Vlangas, 41, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old female student and faces multiple charges of statutory rape and a charge of criminal sexual act in the case, according to the sheriff’s office. He is charged with one count of a criminal sexual act and one count of rape in the 3rd degree in Southeast and charged in Patterson with two counts of rape in the 3rd degree, the sheriff ’s office said.
The rape charges are based on the fact Vlangas is over the age of 21 and the victim is under the age of 17, authorities said.
Vlangas, of Connecticut, was a Naval Science Instructor in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp. program at Brewster High School. On Oct. 12, a high school staff member received information about a possible sexual relationship between Vlangas and a student, according to the sheriff’s office. School officials notified the sheriff ’s office and an investigation began. Vlangas did not return to school campus once the investigation started, according to law enforcement.
Vlangas was arrested by the Danbury Police Department and at press time Monday was being held in Connecticut as he awaits extradition to New York, the sheriff ’s office said.
Brewster Superintendent of Schools Dr. Valerie Henning notified parents an investigation was underway in a letter earlier this month about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a staff member and student.
In another letter to the school community Monday evening, Henning said the district is “deeply disturbed and saddened by these allegations.” Vlangas, in additional to being a naval science instructor, was the marching band advisor and employed since 2015, Henning wrote. Counseling has been made available to students, Henning wrote.
“During situations such as this one, social media can become a platform for angry rants and personal attacks. In the wake of this news, some adult and student behaviors have been disappointing,” Henning wrote. “We urge parents to discourage their children from engaging in malicious gossip using social media as our digital footprints never go away. What is written today may come back to haunt our children in the future, affecting their work and college opportunities. Please rely upon the facts shared by the District, which are carefully coordinated with law enforcement and legal counsel.”
When reached for comment, school board president Dr. Stephen Jambor said even though an arrest was expected at some point, it’s still “a terrible thing.”
“We obviously feel very badly for the student that’s involved,” Jambor said.
Search warrants were executed in Vlangas’ office at school, his Connecticut home and vehicle, but authorities are not disclosing whether evidence was found from those searches.
A telephone hotline established at the sheriff’s office and anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call (845) 808-4377. Calls will be kept confidential.