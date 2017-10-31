Brewster HS Staffer Arrested for Having Sex with Student

A Brewster High School instructor is facing criminal charges connected to an alleged sexual relationship with a student, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Christopher Vlangas, 41, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old female student and faces multiple charges of statutory rape and a charge of criminal sexual act in the case, according to the sheriff’s office. He is charged with one count of a criminal sexual act and one count of rape in the 3rd degree in Southeast and charged in Patterson with two counts of rape in the 3rd degree, the sheriff ’s office said.

The rape charges are based on the fact Vlangas is over the age of 21 and the victim is under the age of 17, authorities said.

Vlangas, of Connecticut, was a Naval Science Instructor in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp. program at Brewster High School. On Oct. 12, a high school staff member received information about a possible sexual relationship between Vlangas and a student, according to the sheriff’s office. School officials notified the sheriff ’s office and an investigation began. Vlangas did not return to school campus once the investigation started, according to law enforcement.