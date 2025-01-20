Brewster High Science Teacher Receives Presidential Award

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Veteran Brewster High School Science teacher Brittany Kozlenko received the nation’s highest honor for teachers of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics last week.

Kozlenko, who has been at teacher at Brewster High for 17 years, was one of 336 teachers and mentors throughout the country named by President Joe Biden as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring.

The awards honor the vital role that America’s teachers and mentors play in shaping the next generation of technical leaders, including scientists, engineers, explorers, and innovators.

“Receiving the Presidential Award is an honor that I will continue to work to be worthy of for the rest of my career,” said Kozlenko, one of only six teachers in New York State to be honored this year. “It is recognition of the hard work STEM teachers, in particular, do on a daily basis to pass on our passion to our students. I view recipients as teachers who continually look for better ways to engage students and make learning more meaningful. Awardees want to make STEM education better, not just for their own students, but for all students.”

Kozlenko has taught 9-12th grade Advanced Placement Physics, along with introductory physics classes and robotics electives throughout her tenure.

Her passion for STEM education extends beyond the classroom. She has taken on the role of Science Liaison as well as advocating for the creation of a K-12 Science Articulation Committee within her district. She is also a member of the Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Committee. On professional development days, she has run workshops on Project Based Learning, Flipped Classrooms, and Integrating Technology.

In 2018, Kozlenko had the opportunity to take a leave of absence from her teaching position. During that time, she was the Content Specialist for physics on the Socratic app by Google.

She has been honored for her excellence in the classroom and her innovative use of technology over the years. In 2016, she was awarded a Regeneron STEM Fellowship, taking classes through NASA’s endeavor program, and working for two weeks with Regeneron scientists. In 2018, she was named an Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award recipient. In 2022, she was selected by the Lower Hudson Regional Information Center (LHRIC) as a teacher who Transforms Education through Leading and Learning (TELL).

“Dr. Kozlenko inspires learning through her innovative pedagogy and infectious enthusiasm,” said Brewster High Principal Nicole Horler, “Students use computational modeling to navigate Dr. Kozlenko’s classes. She is that out of the box teacher that serves as an instructional leader for her students and all of Brewster High School.”