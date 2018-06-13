Brewster Founder’s Day to Become Fall Festival in September

By Neal Rentz

Fans of the annual Brewster Founder’s Day need not be too disappointed that it will no longer be held.

The event will be replaced by the Brewster Fall Festival, which will feature many of the same aspects of Founders Day with a few new touches, two of the organizers of the new event said last week.

The Cultural Arts Coalition will run the new Fall Festival, Arts Coalition President Judy Marano said last week. The Coalition for a Better Brewster told the Village in April it they would be unable to run the Annual Founder’s Day event, which was held every September on Main Street, Marano noted.

“Many were disappointed that the annual tradition was in jeopardy of being cancelled unless another organization picked up the reigns,” Marano stated in recent press.

The Coalition for a Better Brewster ran the Founder’s Day street fair for more than 25 years.

On May 23, the Brewster Board of Trustees approved the Cultural Arts Coalition’s request to turn Brewster Founder’s Day into the Brewster Fall Festival on May 23. The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 9, rain or shine.

The Arts Coalition decided to run the Fall Festival as both a way to help revitalize the village and raise funds for the renovation of The Old Town Hall Theater, located at 67 Main St., which is underway, Marano said last week. The Arts Coalition coordinated the annual Brewster Music Festival that was held on June 9 at Wells Park.