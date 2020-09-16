Brewster Football Player Honored for Character

Brewster High School junior Nicholas Sayegh has been nominated by his coaches for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant award. The award program seeks to highlight tri-state high school athletes who demonstrate characteristics like commitment, character, teamwork, dedication and will.

Sixty of the top nominees, including Sayegh, have been entered into an online voting competition. The top 60 will be whittled down to 11 finalists, with each receiving a $1,000 equipment grant for their school. A winner will be chosen and awarded an additional $4,000 and a trophy.

Sayegh was nominated by JV football coach Ron Reid.

“It definitely turned into a special week with all of the support from the community and my peers,” Sayegh said.

Sayegh also stars off the field, boasting a 4.0 grade point average while holding two jobs.

“After a challenging freshman year, Nick worked hard in the off season to become a better and stronger player,” a press release stated. “His efforts were noticed and he was presented with the Coach’s Player award and was named JV captain his sophomore year.”

Reid said all of his observations about Sayegh are positive.

“As the captain of his team, he was a great motivator,” Reid remarked. “Nick Sayegh is humble, dependable and hardworking. He embraces everyone. There is no doubt in my mind that he will continue to be an excellent addition to Brewster High School and the entire athletic department.”

Sayegh’s fans can vote for him once every 24 hours until Oct. 4 on the following link: https://usafootball.com/hoagvote