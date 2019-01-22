Body Discovered at Croton Reservoir in Yorktown

The body of what appeared to be a white man was pulled from the water in the Croton Reservoir in Yorktown on Sunday. A rescue crew from the Department of Environmental Protection retrieved the body shortly after it was discovered about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Hunterbrook Road and Baptist Church Road, according to media reports. The body, which reportedly may have been in the water for some time, was turned over to the Westchester County Medical Examiner.