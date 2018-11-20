Board of Legislators Struggle With County Parking Lot Sale Issues

Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s proposal to sell the County Center parking lot for $22 million in his 2019 budget sparked skepticism among lawmakers during Board of Legislators meeting Monday morning.

Following Latimer’s $1.94 billion budget presentation earlier this month, Board of Legislators Chairman Ben Boykin (D-White Plains) called a special meeting to examine the vast details involved with selling the three parking lots that run adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway. Latimer’s plan would sell the lots to the Westchester County Local Development Corporation (LDC) to help close a $71 million deficit in the county budget.

Legislators said the LDC would borrow $22 million to purchase the lots, based on parking revenue totaling $2.5 million annually.

“If we sell this parking lot for $22 million, from what I understand it’s currently getting $2.5 million a year in revenue so after nine years that’s the equivalent of what we would get so then we’re out and we receive no income at all,” Legislator Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant) said. “It’s the same thing as the airport.”

County Attorney John Nonna explained to legislators on Monday that the parking lots are considered parkland by the state. Under state law, he said the county has the authority to deem the lots no longer necessary for park purposes, but the board would first need a recommendation from the county Parks, Recreation and Conservation Board.

Nonna added that for the board to sell or lease the parking lot, it would require approval from two-thirds of the Board of Legislators – 11 members –to determine that the parking lot doesn’t serve a county purpose.

If the board agrees, the City of White Plains, where the lots are located, could trigger its Right of First Refusal. The Right of First Refusal is a contractual right that would give White Plains the opportunity to purchase the property for $1 if it’s used only for parking and municipal recreation purposes.

As per Latimer’s Good Neighbor Policy, Nonna noted the county would be in communication with White Plains Mayor Tom Roach to make a formal presentation to the City Council regarding the potential sale.

“If you can’t use the park if there’s no parking then the parking is being used for park purposes,” Legislator Nancy Barr (D-Harrison) said. “It’s seems like there’s still an argument, even if it’s a small percentage of the time, it’s being used for the County Center for people to park.”

Legislators questioned if the property would still be used as a parking lot if it is sold to another entity, but the county can ensure the use won’t change in the contractual agreement.

“It’s going to stay a parking lot that will still be available whether or not that’s in our portfolio,” Majority Leader Catherine Parker (D-Rye) said. “We can put it in the conveyance so that there’s no question that it remains a parking lot.”

Stephen Jones, counsel to the LDC, said that no application has been submitted by the county.

Minority Leader John Testa (R-Peekskill) expressed concern over maintenance of the lots if they are sold. He said a stipulation must be made that the owner should maintain the lots properly, and if it’s leased, he questioned what the cost burden would be for the county to continue to preserve the land.

“There’s too many what-ifs,” Cunzio said. “I feel like I’m being asked to buy a house without looking at it.”

Legislator Catherine Borgia (D-Ossining) said the board needs to determine if they have enough confidence to make a decision that will yield the money that is necessary to close the budget deficit. She agreed that more questions need to be asked but noted that the LDC would be a “solid partner” during the transaction.

However, with the sale of the lots unlikely before a budget vote next month, Testa suggested his colleagues find an alternative revenue plan.

“The board is going to be very involved in this process moving forward into next year,” Boykin said. “This is not the end all, this is the beginning.”