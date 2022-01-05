Board of Legislators Makes History as Borgia, Barr Named to Lead

The Westchester County Board of Legislators made history Monday night by electing women for its chair and vice chair positions to lead the 17-member body for the 2022-2023 legislative term.

Veteran Legislator Catherine Borgia (D-Ossining) is the new chair while lawmaker Nancy Barr (D-Rye Brook) will serve as vice chair.

Borgia is only the second woman to lead the board, following the late Lois Bronz, who served in that role 20 years ago.

She becomes chair after a long career in public service, including working in the state Assembly as a staffer for several years, serving on the Ossining Village Board and then serving two terms as supervisor of the Town of Ossining before being elected to the Board of Legislators in 2012.

“I am humbled by the support and confidence of my colleagues who elected me as chair of the Board of Legislators,” Borgia said. “I look forward to working with the county executive, our new leadership team, the entire legislature and our partners in federal, state and local government to lead Westchester through this pandemic and on to better days. We will continue to provide the resources needed to help every resident of Westchester thrive.”

Borgia served as chair of the board’s Government Operations Committee in 2012-2013 and then as the Democratic Majority Leader for the 2014-2015 and 2016-2017 terms. She championed historic legislation including the Immigrant Protection Act, Employee Earned Sick Leave, Safe Leave, the Fair Chance to Work Act, Co-op Disclosure and the Wage History Discrimination Law.

She also served as chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee for the 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 terms. During that time, she worked with the administration and her colleagues to pass budgets that cut the county’s property tax levy and rebuilt its reserve funds while investing in infrastructure and providing much-needed services for county residents, especially during a global pandemic.

Barr comes becomes vice chair after having served on the Blind Brook Board of Education for six years, including as president and vice president. Barr was first elected to the Board of Legislators for the 2018-2019 term.

Barr said she was honored to have been selected.

“We are fortunate to have a board comprised of many intelligent and dedicated individuals and I am looking forward to working with all of them to improve people’s lives in Westchester County,” she said. “I am especially excited to serve with Chairwoman Borgia, as she has been an exemplary role model for me over the last four years. I believe that together we will be strong advocates for a safer, stronger and more sustainable Westchester.”

Since joining the board, Barr has worked diligently on environmental issues, including passage of a ban on expanded polystyrene food containers and advocating for the expansion of the county’s compostable waste program. She has worked to protect county residents by introducing and passing the Wage Theft Law and backing the creation of the Advisory Board on People with Disabilities. She was instrumental in raising the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 years old.

Barr has served as chair of the Law and Major Contracts and Environment and Health Committees, and represents the legislature on the Airport Advisory Board, Soil and Water Conservation Board and the Farmland Agriculture Board.

Following their election, Barr followed the swearing in of all 17 legislators. Those sworn in include new Legislators Erika Pierce (D-Katonah) in District 2; Jewel Williams Johnson (D-Sleepy Hollow) in District 8, and James Nolan (R-Bronxville) in District 15.

Legislator Christopher Johnson (D-Yonkers) will serve as majority leader. Legislator Jose Alvarado (D-Yonkers) will serve as majority whip and Legislator Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant) will serve as minority leader. Legislator James Nolan will serve as minority whip.