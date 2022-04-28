Board of Education Candidates in Putnam Districts on Ballot

Candidates for Board of Education seats up for grabs throughout Putnam County in May 17 elections were officially placed on ballots last week.

However, in the Mahopac School District, where six candidates qualified with petitions, the nominating period was extended to May 9 due to the withdrawal of James Scarangella.

Any qualified voter who wishes to submit a nominating petition for one of three available seats must do so by filing a petition with the District Clerk at the District’s Administrative Offices at 179 E. Lake Blvd. in Mahopac on or before May 9 at 5 p.m. A nominating petition must contain at least 33 signatures of qualified voters residing in the district.

Currently, voters in Mahopac will choose from board Vice President Adam Savino, Roger Duran, Christopher Harrigan, Mark Kadan, Fernando Martinez and Jonathan Schneider.

In 2020, Schneider filed a lawsuit against the district and Board of Education over accommodations for his child who, according to court papers, has been diagnosed with conditions including epilepsy, autism, ADHD and intellectual disabilities. The case was dismissed in Aug. 2021.

Meanwhile, in Putnam Valley, four candidates, including former town Supervisor Sam Oliverio, are vying for two seats.

Janette Yetter is the lone incumbent in the race. Also running are Karoline Reynolds and Maranda Zocchi.

In Carmel, three candidates are running for three seats. Board President Eric Mittelstadt is looking for a new three-year term, as is Trustee Jason Paraskeva. Robert Palazzo is also on the ballot. Vice President Matt Vanacoro is not seeking a new term.

In Brewster, trustees Scott Seaman and Leonor Volpe are hoping to get new terms from voters. Jamie Callanan is looking to upset the apple cart.

In Garrison, board President Sarah Tormey and Trustee Kent Schact are the lone candidates on the ballot.

There are also only two candidates running in Haldane, where Vice President Sean McNall is running for reelection, along with newcomer Ezra Clementson. Board President Jen Daly, finishing her third term, is not running for a new term.