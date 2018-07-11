Blue-Green Algae Causes Widespread Beach Shutdowns

In past years when the sizzling summer weather finally arrived in Putnam County, beaches usually wouldn’t face closures due to blue-green algae until the end of the season.

That’s not the case this year, as the county health department has been forced to close as many as a dozen beaches throughout the county earlier this season than ever before, environmental health supervisor Shawn Rogan said. With weather in the mid-80s last weekend, at least nine lakes in Putnam had suspicion of blue-green algae, resulting in widespread closures.

“It’s widespread so it’s not just in one particular area,” Rogan, who oversees the health of lakes in the county, said. “Putnam County has certainly been hit hard by blue-green algae closures.”

While Rogan conceded no one has all the answers as to why the algae has been so prevalent, he noted septic systems leaking into lakes and runoff from untreated storm water, which could include fertilizer from lawn work, are two possible causes.