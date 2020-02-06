Bloomberg 2020 to Open White Plains Campaign Office this Weekend

Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has chosen space at 140 Mamaroneck Ave. in downtown White Plains to open a campaign office.

The office opening on Sunday morning, Feb. 9, will be part of a nationwide “Weekend of Action” to accelerate Bloomberg 2020. The White Plains office is one of 125 campaign outposts to be opened nationwide this weekend.

“While the other Democratic campaigns are busy relocating to New Hampshire and arguing about the Iowa results, we’re running a national campaign and taking the fight directly to Donald Trump in the states that will actually decide this election,” said Bloomberg in a press release. “To win in November, Democrats need to build a broad, diverse coalition of voters all across the country. That’s exactly what we’re doing — and that’s what will be on display this weekend.”

To date, the Bloomberg campaign has hired more than 2,100 staff who are reaching out to voters in 40 states and territories, including all Super Tuesday states.

