Block Prints Enliven Mahopac Library’s Young Arts Gallery

The eighth grade students at Mahopac Middle School explored the art of relief cuts by designing, carving and printing original linoleum block artworks. Under the direction of their art teacher, Ms. Ann Margaret Lyons, the students experimented with materials and techniques to create linocuts that demonstrate innovation and playfulness with this traditional medium. The work of 16 students is currently on display in the Young Arts Gallery at Mahopac Public Library; the work will remain on view through January 2 and be visited during regular Library hours.

The linocut process was developed in the early 20th century as an alternative to the centuries old tradition of woodcarving. In Ms. Lyons’ class, each student created two designs, one using their first name initial, and another based on their favorite animal. The students focused on good use of line, space and color in their layouts and plans. The materials that they used included easy-cut linoleum blocks, metal tipped carving tools, construction and decorative papers, printing inks, glue, glitter, gel pens, permanent markers, oil pastels, pencils and colored pencils.

After printing at least ten impressions of each “stamp”, the best four were mounted onto colored mats. Two of the prints were embellished with the student’s choice of materials, and two were left as they were originally printed. To complete the project, decorative frames were added to the mats that were either collaged, “cartooned” or “Zentangled” (a process of drawing structured patterns with combinations of dots, lines, simple curves, S-curves and orbs). The resulting projects are filled with creativity and imagination!

The participating 8th grade students are: Jacqueline Baron, Sophia Bottema, Ellen Burckhard, Audrey Colucci, Madeline Jacobellis, Kaitlyn Kelly, Noelle Kovarcik, Alexandra Krebs, Sydney Nardelli, Christopher Nawrocki, Lisa Paulli, Jaydon Sahinovic, Joseph Schneider, Thomas Selca, Andrea Tassa, and Jaime Woodside.

For further information regarding the Young Arts Gallery, please visit www.mahopaclibrary.org, or call 845-628-2009, ext. 108.