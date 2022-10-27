News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

BJ’s Wholesale Club will be opening its newest club in Greenburgh on Friday, October 28, at 399 Tarrytown Road. The retailer will now have a total of 232 total U.S. clubs.

“Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, Club Manager of the Greenburgh BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are thrilled to be a part of BJ’s continued expansion in the state of New York and be able to bring the value and convenience, that our members know and love, to the community here in Greenburgh.”

BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, a selection of local items, and much more.

Plus, BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options including shopping in-club, online at BJs.com, through the BJ’s mobile app, curbside pickup as well as in-club pickup. Members can even choose same-day delivery, getting their groceries delivered right to their door in as little as two hours.

Right now, BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding members offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, October 27. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for just $25* or a 1-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership for just $65*. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases**.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/Greenburgh or sign up in person at the membership center located at 379 Tarrytown Rd.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In Greenburgh, BJ’s food bank partner is Feeding Westchester.

“Feeding Westchester’s mission is to nourish our neighbors in the fight against hunger, made possible through our partnerships with organizations, like BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Karen C. Erren, Feeding Westchester President & CEO. “We are thrilled to receive support from BJ’s and thankful for its contributions. We can’t wait for the new club to open in Greenburgh and welcome BJ’s to the community!”

To date, BJ’s has donated more than 125 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks across their footprint.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of the manufacturer’s coupons.

Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com or through the BJ’s mobile app and choose free curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery *** or ship-to-home.

or ship-to-home. ExpressPay: Members have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows members to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout line for extra convenience.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

