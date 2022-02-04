Friday, February 4, 2022
BJ’s Wholesale Club Coming to Crossroads Center in Greenburgh

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner revealed Monday that town officials were recently informed that BJ’s Wholesale Club will be filling the former Kmart space in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Route 119.

BJ’s will be the first store in a decade in the center to sell groceries since Waldbaum’s closed in 2012.

“Many residents of Fairview who live near the Crossroads Shopping Center have asked in the past for a store that will sell groceries at this location. Having BJs at this location will be helpful to seniors who live on or off of Manhattan Ave and who don’t have cars,” Feiner stated. “The BJ’s club should be a quality-of-life enhancement. And will help our residents save money on groceries and other items.”

I am pleased that Crossroads Shopping Center is bringing this use to the center and am additionally encouraged by several other vacancies that have been filled or will soon be filled in the center,” Feiner added.

BJ’s is planning to start construction soon with a targeted opening at the end of this year, according to Feiner.

