Bet Am Shalom Judaica Craft Show Nov. 3 and 4

A dazzling array of contemporary Judaica including works of craft, art and jewelry will be shown and sold at the 24th Bet Am Shalom Judaica Craft Show in White Plains. Among the items featured are ultra modern menorahs, blown glass dreidels, traditional and contemporary Kiddush cups and gold and silver jewelry – at prices to fit any budget. The only show of its kind in the Northeast, it opens at Bet Am Shalom Synagogue on Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 to 11 p.m., and continues on Sunday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The juried show features hundreds of one-of-a-kind works created by 46 artists, including 12 who are new or returning after a hiatus to the show this year. 12 of the artists who are exhibiting will travel to Westchester from their homes in Israel; the others are from many parts of the United States. A jury of Judaica art curators selected the artists from a large pool of applicants. Several of the artists’ works are collected by museums worldwide.

A sampling of the work can be seen at: www.betamshalom.org/judaicacraftshow.

Live musical entertainment for the Saturday night festive opening event will be provided by Proof (aka The Moody Jews). Kosher food is available for purchase on site on Sunday at Café Shalom.

Admission to the Bet Am Shalom Judaica Craft Show is $12 per person for the Saturday night event and $8 on Sunday (Sunday re-entry free if paid Saturday night). Children under 13 are free. A discount voucher can be found online.

Bet Am Shalom Synagogue is located at 295 Soundview Avenue in White Plains.