Beryle Jean Wallis

Beryle Jean (Wright) Wallis, born on March 21, 1931 entered the glorious kingdom of heaven on March 25, 2021 at the age of 90. She was happily married for 63 years to William (Bill) Kenneth Wallis, Sr. who predeceased her in 2015. They were blessed with seven children, William (Karen) Wallis, Jr. of Peekskill, NY; Jeanne Wallis of Sarasota Florida, Wendy (late husband John) Guthro of Burlington, MA; Troy (Audrey) Wallis of Peterborough, NH; Brett, Claudia, and Lynn Wallis of Mahopac NY; grandchildren Wendy, Amy, Samantha, Donald (Melanie), Rene, Ryan, Karen (Gregory), John Jr. (Debra), and great grandchildren; Gabriel, Marion, Jack, Brittany, and Jessica.

Born to Mary and Frederick Wright of Evelyn Place, Bronx, NY she was the 3rd of seven siblings; the late Frederick (and Marjorie) Wright; Lorraine (the late Robert) George; Joyce (the late John) Cressey; the late Lucille (James) Heigman; the late George (Irene) Wright; and Kevin (Willa) Wright.

Born in the Bronx, she attended Roosevelt High School where she excelled academically and was a swim star alongside her future husband. They married in 1952 at St. Nicholas of Tollentine Church, Bronx, NY; settled in Pelham before moving to Mahopac where they raised their family.

Prior to marriage, she worked at Metropolitan Life in Manhattan in the accounting department. After raising her family, she worked in her brother Kevin’s law office and later for a local insurance agency.

Beryle loved her family, dancing, having fun, the look and scent of flowers, sunshine, sunsets, traveling and all things nature. She was a kind and gentle woman, putting the needs of others ahead of herself and always on the move. Whether family, neighbor, or friend, Beryle was always present to sooth their troubles with a welcoming smile, caressing hand, a cup of coffee with a healthy slice of freshly baked cake. It was always served with her compassionate ear and thoughtful optimistic wisdom.

She was a devout Catholic who turned to God for guidance with all things, big and small. She taught her children and grandchildren to live a life of gratitude, as her parents had taught her. Until her last breath, she prayed for God’s intervention, usually never for herself, as she felt she already possessed the greatest gifts of all; a loving husband and a family that loved her beyond measure.

She and Bill wintered in Sarasota, Florida before relocating there to be close to their daughter Jeanne, who selflessly cared for both she and Bill until their dying day. Beryle passed unexpectedly and quickly in the arms of her four daughters as they prayed together and kissed her farewell on her journey to our heavenly Father.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a visitation on April 6, 2021 from 4-8 pm at the Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 7, at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, also in Mahopac. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.